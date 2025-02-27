Regional Nonprofit Celebrates Forty Years Serving Southeastern Massachusetts

SOUTH YARMOUTH – MASHPEE – Regional nonprofit Community Connections this past week celebrated 40 years of service to people living with disabilities in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Founded in 1985 after Founder Donna and former CEO Donna Sabecky experienced firsthand the difficulties faced by those with disabilities during her rehabilitation from an accident-related injury, the agency now serves over 800 people at eight locations, including stations in South Yarmouth, Mashpee, and Plymouth.

The agency assists individuals with Intellectual Development Disabilities and autism spectrum disorder, with program offerings including day habilitation, employment services, social recreation, and supported living services.

“Before there was a worldwide web or cell phones; before wireless headphones or CD players, there was the birth of Community Connections’ services,” said Sabecky. “From the very start, we believed in inclusion, independence, and the sheer joy of having friends.”

“No sheltered work for us,” she said, “no more transportation on yellow school buses. No supporting harsh behavioral therapies. We strive to support each person we serve to blossom into their potential, to have meaningful relationships, and grow healthily and happily to senior living.”

Sabecky recently stepped down as CEO, with the current President and CEO Katie Driscoll assuming the agency’s leadership mantle.

“I am incredibly grateful to be joining this remarkable organization during such a milestone year,” said Driscoll at a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary. “I look forward to building upon the visionary leadership that has come before me, continuing our mission with unwavering dedication to inclusion, respect, and heart.”

“The future holds great promise, and I am excited to carry this legacy forward as we create even more opportunities for growth and empowerment,” she said. “Critical to our vision of the future is continuing our growth as community connectors. By increasing our emphasis on advocacy, we will safeguard the rights of the people we serve.”