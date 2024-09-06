Regional Projects ReceiVe Funding For Ecological Restoration

WELLFLEET/BUZZARDS BAY – State officials with the Department of Fish & Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration recently announced over $3.7 million in funding to improve climate resilience and flood-preventing infrastructure in communities throughout the state, with over $1.2 million allocated to regional projects in Wellfleet and Buzzards Bay.

The Buzzard’s Bay Coalition received just over $306,000 in funds allocated to its Watershed Restoration Partnership to support priority projects including salt marsh and freshwater wetland restorations and barrier removal in rivers and streams.

A larger award of $899,200 was given to the Friends of Herring River to support the Herring River Estuary Restoration Project, which is undergoing the largest tidal restoration ever in the North Atlantic as it works to restore 890 acres of degraded salt marsh and estuarine habitats.

State officials maintain that such projects are key to protecting coastal communities from the worsening effects of climate change, which is projected to bring increased violent storms in the coming years.

“Collaboration and partnership are essential to achieve Massachusetts’s nation-leading biodiversity and climate goals,” said Tom O-Shea, Commissioner of the Department of Fish & Game.

“By working together to restore these important ecosystems,” he said, “we will improve passage for fish and wildlife, restore habitat and water quality, and reduce flood risks. These projects are a win-win for people and nature – we are proud to be ushering them along.”