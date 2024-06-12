Regional Schools Receive Skills Capital Grants To Train Young Workers

BARNSTABLE – State officials recently announced almost $15 million in Skills Capital Grants benefitting 65 high schools, colleges, and educational institutions by allocating funds to upgrade lab and tech spaces, expand career programs for young people, and increase capacity in workforce training programs.

Regional grants include $500,000 for Barnstable High School, $200,000 for the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, $154,034 for Cape Cod Community College, and $50,000 for Bourne High School.

The funds are awarded by the state’s workforce skills cabinet and are meant to align education with in-demand opportunities for skilled workers to aid economic development.

“We want students to have learning experiences that are relevant, real-world and interactive, and Skills Capital Grants help make that possible,’ said Russell Johnston, Acting Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Working with the right equipment helps bring lessons to life and connect school to students’ futures.”