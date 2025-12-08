Regional transfer stations to accept old holiday lights through January

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE COUNTY – Barnstable County recently issued a reminder to the public that they can reduce holiday waste for free until January 31, 2026, by taking advantage of the Cape Cod Holiday Lights Recycling Collection.

The drive is held in partnership between the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, AmeriCorps, and all 15 Cape towns and allows for the convenient recycling of old or damaged holiday lights in collection bins located at every town transfer station.

The effort helps to keep reusable materials out of regional landfills, as the metal is removed from each cable by recycling vendors to be melted down and placed back in circulation.

“This is one of the easiest things people can do to cut down on holiday waste,” said Kari Parcell, Municipal Assistance Coordinator with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

“A single broken bulb often leads people to toss the whole strand,” she said. “Recycling keeps those materials out of our landfills and protects Cape Cod’s environment.”

Eligible items include rope lights, garland lights, mini lights, LED lights, and C7 and C9 bulbs.

Items such as lights attached to artificial trees and lighted decorations such as stars or angel figures, however, will not be accepted.

