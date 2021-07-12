Registration Opens for Cotuit Craft Fest

BARNSTABLE – The 50 Annual Cotuit Craft Fest is coming up this August and is accepting vendor applications.

The event will take place over the course of two days in the village of Cotuit.

From August 21-22, the festival will celebrate art of all kinds and provides opportunities for artists to show their work.

An art tent will be set up for work to be put on exhibition and sold to festival goers.

A registration fee will be charged for those who wish to display their work in the art tent.

The Cotuit Craft Fest is organized by the Cotuit Federated Church and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The registration form for vendors is now accessible, and vendors must be prepared to attend both days as no single-day registration is available.

Early registration is encouraged so that participants can pick their booth space.

For more information on booth registration, check the Craft Fest’s website here.