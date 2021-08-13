You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Registration Opens for Outer Cape Health Services’ Charity Golf Classic

August 13, 2021

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Health Services has opened registration for its Charity Golf Classic.

The tournament will be held on Monday, October 11 at the Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club in Brewster and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Troon Privé course.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the operations of the service’s community centers in Harwich Port, Wellfleet and Provincetown. The charity event is open to the public, with a cost of $200 per person or $800 for a group of four. 

More information on registration or sponsorship for the event can be found by clicking here.

