Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released into Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – Seven rehabilitated sea turtles were released into the Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach by the New England Aquarium.

Five endangered Kemp’s Ridley and two loggerheads sea turtles spent seven to eight months rehabilitating at the aquarium after being discovered by the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary off of Cape Cod Bay last winter.

When discovered, the turtles where stunned by the cold due to weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

The turtles received essential medical care from the aquarium.

As a part of the aquarium’s conservation research work, the loggerhead turtles were satellite tagged.