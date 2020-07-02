You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released into Nantucket Sound

Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released into Nantucket Sound

July 2, 2020

DENNIS – Seven rehabilitated sea turtles were released into the Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach by the New England Aquarium.

Five endangered Kemp’s Ridley and two loggerheads sea turtles spent seven to eight months rehabilitating at the aquarium after being discovered by the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary off of Cape Cod Bay last winter.

When discovered, the turtles where stunned by the cold due to weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed.

The turtles received essential medical care from the aquarium.

As a part of the aquarium’s conservation research work, the loggerhead turtles were satellite tagged.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 