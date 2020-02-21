Relocation Options Sought for Cape Cod Child Development

HYANNIS – After being asked to vacate their Hyannis and West Yarmouth sites by the end of March, Cape Cod Child Development continues looking for relocation options.

Jack Cocio, CEO of the South Shore Community Action Council, which began operating the programs last year, said that the council has made progress in finding new locations for families to receive the services they need.

The organization has put a purchase offer in on another Hyannis property, which was accepted. Details on that deal have not been disclosed, but Cocio is confident that the deal will be completed soon.

A site in Centerville has been identified as well, and the organization is also seeking potential places in Yarmouth.

Cocio said discussions have occurred to potentially extend their stay by a month to the end of April, in order to make the transition easier. He said that moving to another location could be done by the end of March.

“I just don’t think that it’ll be an issue for us, to be able to take care of the families,” Cocio said.

The council is open to a wide variety of location options in order to properly serve families.

Cocio explained that the new locations will not be far from the current sites, making it simple for families and children to transition.

“We want to be there for them, so we’re working as diligently as we can to make sure that we have no blips along the way,” he said.

“We want to provide the services that they need.”

Cocio said that the organization will continue to keep families informed of ongoing developments.