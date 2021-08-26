You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Reminder: Orleans Bottle Ban Begins September 1

Reminder: Orleans Bottle Ban Begins September 1

August 26, 2021

ORLEANS – Orleans officials have reminded the public that their single use plastic water bottle ban begins on September 1.

The commercial sale of non-carbonated, unflavored water in plastic bottles that hold less than a gallon will not be allowed in the town, with the exception of emergency situations that would impact the availability or quality of the drinking water in Orleans.

Initial offenses will result in a written warning, while second violations will lead to a fine of $150 and all subsequent offenses will result in a $300 fine.

The regulation was approved last October at Special Town Meeting.

