Reopening Task Force Summarizes Voting Prep Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS – Voting preparations amid the coronavirus pandemic were discussed by the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force during their most recent meeting.

With virus cases rising across Massachusetts and as voters prepare for Election Day on November 3, voting volunteers have been working to safely get as many people out to vote as possible.

Figures released by the state on Thursday indicated the number of cases on Cape Cod declined over the past two weeks.

Rosemary Shields of the Cape Cod League of Women Voters said they have seen a large amount of people ensure that they’re registered to vote in the election.

“We’re asking each member of the League of Women Voters to contact five people and find out if they have a voting plan,” Shields said during the meeting, “and what we can do to get them either to the polls or to make sure that they have their mail-in ballot.”

Barnstable Town Clerk Ann Quirk said she and her team have been working since March to make voting easily accessible for residents and that protective equipment and resources are readily available at the polls.

“It’s a humongous job, but we’re getting it done,” Quirk said.

“Because we’re clerks, we make it work.”

Quirk added that over 14,000 mail-in ballots have already been sent out within Barnstable, as dozens of volunteers and employees have been working to track those ballots.

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, October 24. Absentee ballots must be requested by October 28, and early voting runs through October 30.