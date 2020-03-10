Peake Secures Funding For Bridge Approaches in State Bond Bill

BOURNE – Provincetown State Representative Sarah Peake has secured funding in a state transportation bond bill that will improve the infrastructure leading up to the Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Peake filed an amendment that reinstated $350 million in the $18 billion transportation bond bill.

The legislation was approved by the House last week and now goes before the Senate.

At the recent Cape Legislative Brunch, Peake discussed the bridges and how essential the funding is to the overall project.

“It’s important because as we go to the feds and say we need funding, it’s important to show that the state has skin in the game and that the state is committed to the process as well,” said Peake.

The legislation was filed by Governor Charlie Baker last year in the bond bill to pay for the approaches to the bridges.

It wasn’t in the bond bill when it came out of the House Ways and Means committee, so Peake reinstated it.

Peake also said that she spoke to a member of U.S. Representative Bill Keating’s office recently and said that Keating, along with U.S. Representative Katherine Clark and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey had a positive meeting with the secretary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“I think despite the Trump budget, there’s a feeling of optimism that we’re on a good track in order to be able to secure funding and get over it over a series of years and keep the bridge project very much alive,” said Peake.