Peake’s Re-election Bid Endorsed by Senator Markey

PROVINCETOWN – Senator Ed Markey (D) has endorsed 4th Barnstable District State Representative Sarah Peake (D) in her re-election bid.

Peake’s efforts in backing infrastructure upgrades, such as the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, were praised by the state’s junior senator.

Markey, who was one of the sponsors of the Green New Deal in Washington back in 2019, also highlighted Peake’s efforts in supporting environmental protection efforts like the Herring River Restoration Project and the safe decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.

Peake has served as the 4th Barnstable District Representative since 2007.

She’s facing a Democratic primary challenge from Provincetown resident and lobsterman Jack Stanton.