Whelan Outlines Planned Run for Barnstable County Sheriff

HYANNIS – Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings recently announced his intention to retire from the role next year, prompting First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan to announce his candidacy for the office.

Whelan said that conversation in his household about whether he was going to run began as soon as the announcement from Cummings was issued.

He said that with his experience in law enforcement, including 21 years in the Massachusetts State Police department and five years as a corrections officer with the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction, he felt he was a natural fit for the job.

“I think that a lot of the tickets that the voters and the citizens here on Cape Cod are looking for in their next Barnstable County Sheriff, I think a lot of those really important punches on the card that they want to see, so to speak, I’ve already punched my card in a lot of those areas,” said Whelan.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running and serving effectively and seamlessly on day one. There will be very little learning curve involved here at all. ”

Whelan said that over a year of wrestling the COVID pandemic as a lawmaker has also provided him with added experience maintaining public safety during times of crisis.

He also said his relationships with local authorities would assist him in the role.

“I have a very strong relationship with every single chief of police on Cape Cod, and one thing that I believe is really important for the citizens here on the Cape is that the Sheriff’s Department serves as a resource to help our municipal police departments serve their citizenry,” said Whelan.

“I can also fall back on those relationships I have with the chiefs of police to find out from them where those needs will be.”

Whelan said that he has been in contact with Cummings and will speak with him as well as his staff on the current state of the department and what it needs moving forward.