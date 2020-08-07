Atlantic White Cedar Swamp Trail Repairs Completed

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom has announced that repairs to the Atlantic White Cedar Swamp Trail in Wellfleet are complete, and the entire trail is once again open to the public.

“Through public advocacy and $75,000 in financial support from Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore, the profile of this project was raised to the national level, making a compelling case for the National Park Service to match the donation through the Centennial Challenge program,” said Carlstrom.

“Thank you to the Friends and everyone who donated to this important project. Our neighbors and visitors love this outstanding trail, and we want to keep it in excellent condition for everyone to enjoy.”

The project involved replacement of about 300 feet of wooden boardwalk and two seating platforms.

The wooden section was the last remaining segment to be replaced along the 2,500-foot-long boardwalk.

The boardwalk was originally constructed by the Job Corps in the 1960’s and most of it was resurfaced with plastic lumber in the early 2000’s.

It was one of the first boardwalks to use a composite material for the walking surface.

“The Atlantic White Cedar Swamp Trail repair project is a perfect example of the value that the Friends organization provides through our partnership with Cape Cod National Seashore,” said Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore President, Pete Eisenbarth.

“Through annual dues, as well as individual donations, the Friends membership has an enormous impact on supporting and promoting the seashore for the enjoyment of all members of society. I encourage everyone to experience the beauty of this unique trail, the FCCNS is proud to have had a hand in preserving it for generations to come.”

The project followed several conservation practices.

Cedar tree trunks, recovered through the park’s fire management program, replaced rotted boardwalk support pilings.

The new trail surface is a recycled material selected not only for its structural integrity, but also for its environmental compatibility.

Sawdust was captured and removed to keep it out of the wetlands.

The trail is located near the Marconi Station Site, off Route 6 in South Wellfleet.

A celebratory event at the trail with donors and the public will be planned when gatherings are deemed safe.