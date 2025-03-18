Replacement Prep to Cause Lane and Shoulder Closures around Sagamore Bridge this Spring

BOURNE – State officials say they will conduct soil testing and vegetation management for the Cape Cod Bridges replacement project this spring.

The work by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will include brush removal around the Sagamore Bridge area.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said additional soil borings are being conducted in areas north and south of the Sagamore Bridge which do not require vegetation management work. These borings will be taken within the state highway layout and on USACE property on numerous roadways including Route 3/Route 6, Route 6/Scenic Highway, Meeting House Lane, Sandwich Road, Cranberry Highway, State Road, MidCape Connector, and the Canal Service Road.

Lane and shoulder closures are possible during the day and evening, though officials said they will avoid peak hours.

“MassDOT recognizes the importance of preserving Cape Cod’s natural resources during this phase, and will only remove branches and vegetation when necessary to allow for access by drill rigs, equipment, and crews. This work will take place during daytime and evening hours,” said officials in the statement.

It’s the first on-site work for the bridge project.