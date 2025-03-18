You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Replacement Prep to Cause Lane and Shoulder Closures around Sagamore Bridge this Spring

Replacement Prep to Cause Lane and Shoulder Closures around Sagamore Bridge this Spring

March 18, 2025

Check below for the full-sized map of impacted areas. Courtesy of MassDOT.

BOURNE – State officials say they will conduct soil testing and vegetation management for the Cape Cod Bridges replacement project this spring. 

The work by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will include brush removal around the Sagamore Bridge area.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said additional soil borings are being conducted in areas north and south of the Sagamore Bridge which do not require vegetation management work. These borings will be taken within the state highway layout and on USACE property on numerous roadways including Route 3/Route 6, Route 6/Scenic Highway, Meeting House Lane, Sandwich Road, Cranberry Highway, State Road, MidCape Connector, and the Canal Service Road.

Lane and shoulder closures are possible during the day and evening, though officials said they will avoid peak hours. 

“MassDOT recognizes the importance of preserving Cape Cod’s natural resources during this phase, and will only remove branches and vegetation when necessary to allow for access by drill rigs, equipment, and crews. This work will take place during daytime and evening hours,” said officials in the statement.

It’s the first on-site work for the bridge project. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 