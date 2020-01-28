State Representative Candidate Voices Opposition to Sanctuary Policies

BARNSTABLE – Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos, who is running as a Republican for the 5th Barnstable State Representative seat, is expressing opposition to sanctuary state policies.

Xiarhos said that sanctuary policies endanger public safety and must be blocked.

“I strong oppose the so-called ‘Safe Communities Act,’ which is being heard at the State House by the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security,” Xiarhos said.

“As a former police officer, I know first-hand how important it is for law enforcement agencies to possess complete and accurate information, and to be able to share that information with other law enforcement agencies.”

The former deputy police chief said knowledge and cooperation are key to keeping people safe and that blocking law enforcement agencies from collecting and sharing complete information about those under investigation would make communities less safe.

“I strongly oppose sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants, and if elected to serve as a state representative, I will use the power of my office to oppose the creation of sanctuary cities or a sanctuary state in Massachusetts,” he said.

Xiarhos also opposes a proposal to grant driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Current 5th Barnstable State Representative Randy Hunt is not running for re-election.

Tom Keyes of Sandwich is also running for the Republican nomination.