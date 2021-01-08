You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Rescue League Says Pet Adoption Can Help with 2021 Resolutions

Rescue League Says Pet Adoption Can Help with 2021 Resolutions

January 8, 2021

BREWSTER – With the new year underway, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is suggesting that residents adopt a pet in order to keep up with their resolutions.

The organization cited a study based out of the United Kingdom that shows that dog owners aged from 40 through 79 are likely to be healthier and more active, even when the weather is not clear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also claimed that owning any type of pet can improve cholesterol and blood pressure levels, and other studies have shown that they also provide other benefits, such as reducing stress, loneliness, and anxiety.

For more information, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s website by clicking here.

