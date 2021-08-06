You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis

Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis

August 6, 2021

DENNIS – Following a seven month period of rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium, a group of four loggerhead sea turtles were released Thursday back into the wild.

The event took place at West Dennis Beach.

The turtles had been brought into the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy after being found cold stunned by staff and volunteers of Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Cold stunning is a phenomenon which occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for extended periods of time. 

The turtles were treated for a number of serious medical conditions such as pneumonia, hypothermia and bone fractures by the aquarium staff.

Staff veterinarians cleared the turtles for the return to their habitat after performing physical evaluations last month.

The aquarium will be using satellite and acoustic tags to trace the turtles movements as they work to study and protect ocean animals and their habitats. 

 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 