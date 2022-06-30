You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Researchers Caution Beachgoers Ahead of White Shark Season

Researchers Caution Beachgoers Ahead of White Shark Season

June 30, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Great White shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators.

Megan Winton with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Wednesday that July is when white sharks appear in earnest.

Sightings peak from August through October.

Marine biologist Greg Skomal says they tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape.

That’s where they feast on a flourishing seal population.

A great white shark sighting this week forced the temporary closure of a beach.

By PHILIP MARCELO, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 