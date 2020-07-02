Hyannis Main Street Changes Getting Positive Reactions

HYANNIS – Concrete barriers were installed along the center line of Hyannis Main Street to allow for shops and restaurants to safely provide outdoor services as the state reopens.

So far residents and visitors have reacted positively to the changes that have been made.

“In general we have received very positive feedback at this point,” said Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells.

“Certainly there’s always suggestions that can help us do it better, but in general it’s been very positive.”

The town made one of the two traffic lanes on the street available to pedestrians and outdoor business use.

The barriers were added to provide room for social distancing and prohibit vehicle access to the north lane.

The lane closure begins prior to Barnstable Road and extends to Sea Street.

“We are going to take a look at what works well and what we want to modify,” said Ells.

“If it’s a safety issue we will modify immediately, but we are going to sit down a couple of times through the summer season, look at what’s working, make a decision whether to modify or hold through the season and then make decisions for future seasons.”

The modifications to the street are the centerpiece of efforts by the town and the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District aimed at ensuring a successful economic recovery and transition to a safe new normal in Hyannis.

“There was much thoughtful discussion and outreach made on this change,” said Elizabeth Wurfbain, Executive Director of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

“We thank all of the hardworking and insightful partners who are making this happen.”

Though it’s a pilot program, Ells said that it could become a permit fixture of Main Street in future seasons.

“If this works well this is something we could do on a reoccurring basis,” said Ells.