Fall River Diocese Mourning Sudden Death of Cape Cod Priest

CENTERVILLE – The Fall River Diocese is mourning the loss of Reverend John Perry, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville and Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville, who passed away on Tuesday.

A native of Holy Rosary Parish in Fall River, Father Perry studied at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton and was ordained a priest on June 11, 1983 by Bishop Daniel A. Cronin in St. Mary’s Cathedral.

He served as parochial vicar at Holy Name Parish in New Bedford and Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville before being named pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish in Fall River in 1996.

In 2006 he was named pastor of St. Jacques and Immaculate Conception parishes in Taunton, which later became St. Jude the Apostle Parish in 2007.

In June 2014, Father Perry was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Victory and Our Lady of the Assumption parishes.

In addition to serving as Director of Diocesan Cemeteries, Father Perry’s other diocesan assignments have included being the director of Continuing Formation for Clergy; chaplain to two police departments as well as to Cape Cod Community College and the Daughters of Isabella in New Bedford; and auditor of the diocesan Marriage Tribunal.

A special Mass in his memory was celebrated on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Church after the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Arrangements for his wake and funeral will be updated as they become available.