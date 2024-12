BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding car buyers to beware of flood-damaged vehicles following recent hurricanes and tropical storms across the country.

According to Carfax, 89,000 vehicles were damaged by tropical storms this past summer, which may not immediately be visible.

The RMV says Carfax offers free flood damage checks, highlighting flood risk based on location history and title records.

For more tips, visit the RMV website.