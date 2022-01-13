Road Closures Ahead for Barnstable Sewer Project

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable town officials said that closures will begin soon on West Main Street in order to facilitate the sewer expansion project.

Starting January 24 through March, from 7 am to 4:30 pm, West Main Street will be closed from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue.

Strawberry Hill Road from Pine Street to Craigville Beach Road and Craigville Beach Road from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Centerville Avenue will remain closed during the same times.

Officials said that the closures are integral to the work necessary for the gravity sewer main installation work.

Detours will be in place, with resident and business access only for the areas.

Officials urged drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling through the construction zones.