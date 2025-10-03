Road paving to restrict access on Jarvesville roads on Saturday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Sandwich is notifying the public that road paving is scheduled on the Jarvesville roadways of Canary, Church, Factory, Harbor, Jarves, State, and Willow Street on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 6 am to 5 pm.

No on-street parking is permitted during this period, with residents and visitors advised to park inside driveways and at least five feet from the edge of the road to accommodate construction.

Those leaving their vehicles parked and unattended along the road in these areas during construction will be towed.

Access to area homes should remain open during work hours, but entry to some homes may be obstructed when workers are in close proximity.

Residents and visitors are advised to seek public parking in areas such as the MassDOT Train Station to avoid coming into conflict with scheduled work, weather pending.