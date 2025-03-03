Road Work Begins On Shootflying Hill Road

CENTERVILLE – Beginning this morning, Monday, March 3, 2025, contractors in Centerville are entering the North Phase of the Centerville Village Sewer Expansion Project with construction on Shootflying Hill Road.

Work will begin near 944 Shootflying Hill Road and continue north toward the Service Road, with the roadway closing to thru traffic besides residents and first responders along the span from Great Marsh Road to the Service Road while work is ongoing.

Work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, with the traffic pattern expected to stay in place through May.

Traffic control monitors, barriers, and detours will be in place to assist motorists along the affected area.

The project is the third sewer expansion outlined by the Town’s 30-year Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, which aims to protect Barnstable’s freshwater by reducing nutrient pollution from wastewater.

To learn more, click here.