FALMOUTH – Falmouth town officials said that motorists should expect road closures along Seagull Road to Seagull Beach on Monday.

Work will be conducted from 7 am to 4 pm. to replace two culverts within the roadway.

The work will be conducted

Local traffic will be allowed through Culls Cove Road.

Police details will be on site during the duration of the project to provide traffic control and public assistance.