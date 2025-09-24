You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road work scheduled in Sandwich next week

Road work scheduled in Sandwich next week

September 24, 2025

SANDWICH – The town of Sandwich is notifying residents and commuters that road work is scheduled to take place on Shawme Road and Shaker House Road next Wednesday, October 1, 2025. 

The span of road will remain open while work is being performed, with posted signage and on-site safety officers to guide traffic. 

As always, motorists are urged to drive carefully, use caution, and heed the guidance of safety officers when traversing the project area. 

The work is weather pending and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. 

