Barnstable Road Work Begins Thursday

April 6, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Construction work along Route 28 and Osterville West Barnstable Road will begin Thursday, April 8, in Barnstable.

The road work, related to a MassDOT project to improve drainage connections at the intersection, will result in lane restrictions. Road work will be carried out from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning.

During the work, drivers are advised to exercise caution while moving through the area. Safety signs will be posted, and police officers will be on hand to regulate traffic.

