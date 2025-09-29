Road work to begin on Enterprise Road and Bearses Way this Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Beginning this Thursday, October 2, 2025, road work will close down a portion of Enterprise Road from Bearses Way to Corporation Street as contractors begin to install a new water main as part of the Bearses Way Shared Use Path Project.

Work will take place on weekdays from 7 am to 4 pm, with closures eventually extending into the intersection of Bearses Way and Enterprise Road, where a modified traffic pattern will go into effect.

The road will reopen daily after 4 pm.

Detours will be in place to access area businesses, and on-site traffic control monitors will assist motorists to facilitate traffic flow.

Residents and commuters are asked to drive slowly, exercise caution, and heed traffic control personnel when traversing the area.

The work is expected to conclude by the end of the month.