Road Work To Begin On Service Road In Sandwich

SANDWICH – Road work on the Service Road in Sandwich between Chase Road and the Barnstable town line will being on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The work performed by Murray Paving & Reclamation and PJ Keating Co will include pavement reclamation and hot mix asphalt paving.

Access to homes in the area may be delayed while work is taking place, with full access being restored at the end of each work day.

Work hours are 7 am to 5 p Monday through Friday.

Motorists are advised to pay attention to posted signs as well as the direction of safety officers and avoid the area if possible.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter