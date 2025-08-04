Roadway maintenance begins throughout Yarmouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Beginning Monday, Aug 4, contractor All States Materials Group will begin performing preventative roadway maintenance throughout numerous roads in Yarmouth Port and South and West Yarmouth on a daily basis from 7 am to 5 pm.

Maintenance will consist of chipsealing to seal and protect the road surface from weather and water damage, thereby extending the road’s working life.

The work will take place on public and private roads and is expected to last through August 29, weather permitting.

Delays and detours are expected, though the work will move quickly and police details and flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic throughout.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Department of Public Works’ Administrative Office by dialing 508-398-2231, Ext. 1250 or via email by clicking here.