Route 28 At Yarmouth Road Project to Move Forward After Sorting Utility Issues

YARMOUTH- After some initial complexities, the Route 28 at Yarmouth Road Project is continuing forward according to a recent Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization Meeting.

Project bids were rejected in June of 2020, causing progress on the Route 28 project to slow significantly.

With some assistance from MassDOT, the town was able to rework the project to include the rail and utility work that was necessary.

Train tracks were removed to gain access to underground utilities, then replaced.

Following miscellaneous scheduling issues, the project is now in a place where they are predicting being able to re-advertise in May or June of this year.

“The complexity of doing that work in coordination with the railroad and our own contractor [was] really difficult to schedule,” remarked John Bouchard in a meeting of the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Despite various holdups and setbacks, those involved with the project are hopeful that construction will proceed around September or October of this year using state and federal funding.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter