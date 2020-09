MASHPEE -Heroes in Transition is holding its annual Ruck4HIT event virtually this year on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will ruck, bike, hike, run, and complete other physical challenges while wearing a ruck and raising awareness and funding for veterans in need across the area. As the event is being done virtually, people can participate anywhere they please.

Registration for the event is still open. To learn more, visit HIT’s website by clicking here.