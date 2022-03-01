Ruck4HIT Registration Deadline is Saturday

HYANNIS – The deadline to register for this year’s Ruck4HIT event, hosted by Heroes in Transition (HIT), is Saturday, March 5.

Now entering its seventh iteration, the annual Ruck4HIT relay race sees participants run through each of Cape Cod’s towns over a 36 hour period.

The run will start from Bourne in the early hours of Friday, April 29 and wrap up the following day at Mashpee Commons.

Runners wear weighted rucksacks throughout the race, which is returning to its original set-up following two years of an altered format due to COVID-19.

All proceeds from the event will benefit HIT’s programs for local veterans. The organization have provided resources for military vets and families related to housing, health, and more for over a decade.

To learn more, including how to register, visit HIT’s website by clicking here.