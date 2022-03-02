You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Russians Besiege Ukrainian Ports as Armored Column Stalls

Russians Besiege Ukrainian Ports as Armored Column Stalls

March 2, 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are besieging two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressing their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city.

But a huge armored column threatening Kyiv appears stalled outside the capital. Moscow’s isolation is deepening meanwhile.

Most of the world lined up against Russia at the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine.

A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting is expected Thursday between Ukraine and Russia.

By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA, The Associated Press

