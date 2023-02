SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that maintenance work along the Sagamore Bridge will start on March 1, weather pending.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge’s structural integrity, including its joints, steel supports, and pavement.

The work will require lane closures to be in effect, as one lane in each direction will be shut to traffic 24 hours a day.

The work could continue through May.