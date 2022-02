BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Sagamore Bridge on Wednesday, according to officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District.

The work will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., during which travel lanes on the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction.

While the lane restrictions are in place, no wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge.

Officials said that the work schedule is weather permitting.