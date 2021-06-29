Sandwich and Mashpee Test Lakes for Dangerous Bacteria

SANDWICH – Several local bodies of water are currently being monitored for cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, which can be harmful to humans and pets.

Cyanobacteria is said to look like green paint in the water, and dog walkers and beachgoers are encouraged to keep pets out of the water and not to ingest pond water.

The Sandwich Health Department will be monitoring Lawrence Pond, Upper and Lower Shawme Pond, Peters Pond, Snake Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Triangle Pond after earlier June test results indicated a LOW warning for the bacteria.

Mashpee will also be testing Mashpee/Wakeby Pond after visual observation showed the presence of cyanobacteria.

Serious illness can result from the ingestion of this bacteria, and children and pets should be closely monitored in areas with the bacteria present.

Pets should also be kept away from posted waters at Ryder Cove.

More information about cyanobacteria can be found on the state’s website, here.