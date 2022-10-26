Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work

SANDWICH – Sandwich has announced upcoming paving work and closures on a number of roads.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, October 31 at 6am at the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

The road will be closed during the work and detours will be in place. If rain is in the forecast for Monday, the work will happen on Tuesday, November 1 instead.

More paving is expected to start on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:30 am on Newtown Road, between Race Lane and the Barnstable town line.

On Wednesday, November 2, work will begin at 6:30am on Sandy Neck Road, between Route 6A and the Barnstable town line.

The roads will be closed while the work is underway and access to residences and businesses in the area will be delayed.

All the work is being done by PJ Keating Co. Drivers are being asked to pay attention to safety officers and to use other routes if possible.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter