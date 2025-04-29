Sandwich Arts Alliance Auctioning Redecorated Town Boardwalk Planks

SANDWICH – Some of the planks that were recovered from the old Sandwich Boardwalk are being put up for auction by the Sandwich Arts Alliance as unique works of art.

A winter storm in 2022 destroyed the original historic structure that leads pedestrians to Town Neck Beach. The Town of Sandwich reached out to those who had personal messages inscribed on the boardwalk, and offered the rest to any interested parties.

The art planks can be viewed on the Sandwich Arts Alliance website.

“We saw this as a perfect opportunity for the Alliance to show our deep appreciation to the community for the continuance and growth made possible by their support over the years, while simultaneously raising important funds to continue the SAA mission in the Arts Community,” said SAA president Kathy Aubin.

The public is invited to a silent auction at Sandwich Historic Town Hall on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.