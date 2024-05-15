You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Reconnection Program Ending Soon

Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Reconnection Program Ending Soon

May 15, 2024

Photo from the Town of Sandwich showing planks from the old Town Neck Beach boardwalk. 

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Town Manager’s office says the time is drawing near to retrieve a plank from the old Town Neck Beach boardwalk.

The marshland boardwalk is being rebuilt after a winter storm in 2022 destroyed the original historic structure.

Town officials say they have been honored to reconnect so many people with pieces of the boardwalk that had personal messages inscribed, publishing a database that included over 2,000 planks.

The town says it is bringing the process to a conclusion in early June. Any planks remaining afterward will be made available for purchase with a $25 donation.

The Sandwich Select Board will consider engraving new planks after the project is completed. 

For more information, visit the Town of Sandwich website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 