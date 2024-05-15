Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Reconnection Program Ending Soon

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Town Manager’s office says the time is drawing near to retrieve a plank from the old Town Neck Beach boardwalk.

The marshland boardwalk is being rebuilt after a winter storm in 2022 destroyed the original historic structure.

Town officials say they have been honored to reconnect so many people with pieces of the boardwalk that had personal messages inscribed, publishing a database that included over 2,000 planks.

The town says it is bringing the process to a conclusion in early June. Any planks remaining afterward will be made available for purchase with a $25 donation.

The Sandwich Select Board will consider engraving new planks after the project is completed.

For more information, visit the Town of Sandwich website.