Sandwich Boardwalk Reopen After Lengthy Rebuild

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Boardwalk is now open after a lengthy rebuild process.

Town officials said ACK Marine, its subcontractors, and Town of Sandwich staff, worked through last Wednesday’s storms to bring the project across the finish line.

While the Boardwalk is open, the town says that visitors should expect full or partial closures in the coming weeks as contractors complete punch list items.

“We are exceptionally grateful for your support and patience as we return this beautiful resilient Boardwalk to the community. A celebration will be planned for when the project is fully complete!” said Town Manager George “Bud” Dunham in a statement.