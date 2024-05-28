You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Boardwalk Reopen After Lengthy Rebuild

Sandwich Boardwalk Reopen After Lengthy Rebuild

May 28, 2024

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Boardwalk is now open after a lengthy rebuild process.

Town officials said ACK Marine, its subcontractors, and Town of Sandwich staff, worked through last Wednesday’s storms to bring the project across the finish line.

While the Boardwalk is open, the town says that visitors should expect full or partial closures in the coming weeks as contractors complete punch list items. 

“We are exceptionally grateful for your support and patience as we return this beautiful resilient Boardwalk to the community.  A celebration will be planned for when the project is fully complete!” said Town Manager George “Bud” Dunham in a statement.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 