Sandwich Updates Boardwalk Replacement Plants

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials have released new public service announcements about the decision made earlier this month to move forward in constructing a new 1,500-foot boardwalk to replace the current structure.

Representatives discussed issues pertaining to the current boardwalk, such as accessibility, current damage, elevation and resiliency, historical importance of the dock, project approach, and project design and next steps.

“There’s extensive decay and erosion throughout the structure,” said Assistant Town Engineer Sam Jensen.

“We’ve had to really increase the amount of maintenance that’s been required out there. Unfortunately we’ve had many, many planks come loose, and it seems to be accelerating.”

The new deck will be approximately four to five feet higher than the current deck, which currently sits anywhere from elevation-7 to elevation-10 1/2.

“We’re trying to be proactive and keep the boardwalk not out of all possible storms, but out of as many storms as possible,” said Director of Natural Resources David DeConto.

“This is about resiliency. Resiliency doesn’t mean that we completely protect it, it means you lessen as much as you can the severity and the boardwalk itself as far as its vulnerability to these events.”

New rails on the boardwalk will be six feet higher as required by code.

Recreational activities, such as jumping off the bridge and crabbing will not be prohibited with the construction of the new boardwalk.

Many features of the old boardwalk, including the arch at Mill Creek, will be adopted by the new boardwalk.

The town plans to hold a public outreach session before the end of the month at town hall. A display of various types of railings will be on display for the public.

The majority of the boardwalk was last reconstructed in 1992.

Videos can be viewed on the Sandwich Community Television/Media/WSDH 91.5 FM YouTube Channel.