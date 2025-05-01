Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs

SANDWICH – Sandwich has finalized the $3.3 million purchase of over 86.5-acres of undeveloped property.

The property is made up of 3 parcels on Discovery Hill Road and Kiah’s Way, providing the space to potentially create a wastewater treatment facility while setting aside land for environmental preservation.

Funds were allocated by Town Meeting through the town’s Wastewater Infrastructure Investment Fund, and then authorized and approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

“The purchase of this unique and rare large property offering is a major investment in the future of the Town of Sandwich to meet its anticipated wastewater and water resource protection needs,” said Sandwich Town Manager George Dunham.

“The property acquisition,” he said, “will provide the town with sufficient acreage, should a regional wastewater treatment solution at Joint Base Cape Cod not be achievable, to meet 100% of projected volume from all phases of its Comprehensive Water Resources Management Plan.”

The town also expects to recover over $440,000 in back taxes owed to the property.