Sandwich design firm to design sustainable engineering for Mashpee housing development

MASHPEE/SANDWICH – The Sandwich-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group was recently chosen to provide site engineering and Green Stormwater infrastructure design services for a residential development being built in Mashpee Commons by Northland Residential Corporation.

The neighborhood will include 54 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in 11 buildings along Market Street and Jobs Fishing Road, with 14 affordable units for qualifying tenants.

As regional town’s grapple with balancing environmental preservation and the need for more housing inventory, a premium has been placed on sustainable projects.

The design will feature tree trenches and bioswales to slow and filter rainwater, underground filtration chambers for storm mitigation, and connects with the Commons’ wastewater treatment facility.

“Our long-standing working relationship with Mashpee Commons has provided HW with a great opportunity to demonstrate that sound environmental design can go hand-in-hand with thoughtful growth,” said Brian Kuchar, Principal at Horsley Witten Group.

“This project isn’t just addressing housing needs,” he said, “it’s also protecting water quality by managing stormwater naturally and integrating long-term environmental resilience into community development.”

Initial occupancy is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2026.