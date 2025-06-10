Sandwich Fire Department using new prescription drug disposal tool

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fire Department is hosting a “Drive and Drop” medication disposal event.

It’s happening on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sandwich Fire Department Station Three, located at 251 Cotuit Road.

A team of volunteers will direct drivers to the drop-off point without having to exit the vehicle.

Sandwich Fire and Rescue is using a new powder-based material called Dispose RX to safely get rid of the expired and unwanted medications. Officials say it does not impact the environment or public water supply.

Medical sharps will also be accepted.