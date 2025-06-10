You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Fire Department using new prescription drug disposal tool

Sandwich Fire Department using new prescription drug disposal tool

June 10, 2025

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fire Department is hosting a “Drive and Drop” medication disposal event.

It’s happening on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sandwich Fire Department Station Three, located at 251 Cotuit Road.

A team of volunteers will direct drivers to the drop-off point without having to exit the vehicle.

Sandwich Fire and Rescue is using a new powder-based material called Dispose RX to safely get rid of the expired and unwanted medications. Officials say it does not impact the environment or public water supply.

Medical sharps will also be accepted. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 