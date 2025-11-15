Sandwich invites the public to aid charitable drive benefitting local food pantry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is inviting the public to help neighbors in need by contributing to a food drive supporting its local food pantry.

The drive, which began today, aims to gather durable and high-demand food items such as canned goods, rice, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.

Common domestic items including shampoo, soap, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, and paper goods are also in urgent need.

Philanthropically minded residents can bring items for donation to the Transfer Station or Department of Public Works Office at 500 Rt-130 until Sunday, November 23.