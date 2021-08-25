Sandwich Library Reopens Along Main Street

SANDWICH – After months of renovations, the Sandwich Public Library’s Main Street location has reopened to the public.

Renovations were approved by local voters in October of 2019 with the goal of pairing traditional library services alongside new, multi-purpose resources.

Improvements include a new community gathering space, HVAC and flooring enhancements, and renovated meeting rooms.

Library services in Sandwich had been at a temporary location, the Sand Hill Community Center, since last November.