Sandwich, Mashpee, Wellfleet Residents Gather for Annual Town Meeting, Election

SANDWICH – Three towns on the Cape are hosting their annual Town Meetings and Election today.

It is the first major event held by the towns since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Sandwich is holding theirs at Sandwich High School at 7 p.m., but seats will be kept six feet apart and the auditorium and library will be used as overflow rooms if needed.

Sandwich residents will vote on a number of articles, including an $85.5 million budget for the coming year, $1.8 million in renovations for the Santander Bank building on Route 6A and to use $2.65 million in Community Preservation Act funds to redevelop the Henry T. Wing School for affordable senior housing.

Mashpee’s annual and special town meetings will be held in the gymnasium of Mashpee Middle-High School at 7 p.m. and will have similar restrictions in place like Sandwich’s.

Residents will vote on 39 articles on the town warrant and 13 on the special warrant, which includes a $60 million operating budget for the pending fiscal year and a $2.48 million debt exclusion for the design of a wastewater treatment plant and sewer system.

In Wellfleet, the town is hosting their annual Town Election from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellfleet Elementary School.

Voters will cast ballots for selectmen, moderator and the Nauset regional school committee, as well as questions on communicating with Governor Charlie Baker on the dry cask storage at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station and for the town to fund a universal child care voucher of up to $400,000 annually.