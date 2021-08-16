Sandwich Officials Strongly Advise Masks and Caution in Public Spaces

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Board of Health has released a new COVID-19 update in which they issued what they call a strong “common sense” mask advisory.
During an earlier update, it was mentioned that should the county pass a 3% positivity rate for the virus, mask advisories would once again be considered.
The county is now at a 4.8% positive rate, which resulted in officials advising caution, particularly in indoor spaces.
Officials said those who are unvaccinated should be wearing masks regardless.
Anyone of age 12 or over is now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus, and several vaccination locations are open at this time.
At the time of the update there were 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as one hospitalized resident.
Current numbers of cases now resemble case numbers from earlier this year.
“The numbers are kind of where they were at mid-stream, I would say in the spring, in the March timeframe where we were seeing about two dozen or-so cases,” said Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke during the update.
Statewide numbers are reporting close to a thousand cases per day since the delta variant of the virus rose to prominence in the region.